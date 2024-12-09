Offshore oil, gas exploration: No foreign Cos submit tenders

Although the deadline for submitting tenders for offshore oil and gas exploration in the Bay of Bengal ended at 1:00 pm today, Monday, none of the companies submitted tenders.

Now the situation will be reviewed again.

Three officials of the Bangladesh Oil, Gas & Mineral Corporation (Petrobangla) confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Only seven foreign companies purchased tenders at the beginning. However, the deadline was extended for three more months in order to raise the competition.

Petrobangla officials said foreign companies might have taken the current political situation into consideration.

Besides, gas prices will drop with a fall in global oil prices as per the deals. That is why foreigners might lack interest in investment. However, the authorities will reach out the foreign companies.