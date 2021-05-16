Budget to go to power sector, not education, for 'political ambitions'

In the budget of next fiscal year of 2021-22, the allocation of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be included in the power sector instead of the education sector.
According to a proposal of the planning ministry, the highest amount of Tk 184.26 billion is being allocated for the Rooppur power plant in the annual development programme of the financial year of 2021-22.
So the allocation in the power and energy sector will stand at Tk 456.67 billion. Some 40 per cent of the amount is being diverted from the Rooppur power plant. Thus the power and energy sector is getting the second highest allocation in the upcoming budget. The communication sector is getting the highest allocation of Tk 610 billion.
The construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is the biggest project in the country. The highest amount of money is being allocated for this project of Tk 1130 billion. Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission under the science and technology ministry is implementing this project.
The money allocated in the ADP for this project (RNPP) in the last five years has been included in the budget of education and technology sector. As a result, it has been possible to show higher allocation in the education sector.
About the matter, infrastructure expert M Fouzul Kabir Khan said the money allocated for RNPP has been diverted to the education and the technology sectors to show higher allocation in the education sector. Now steps have been taken to show the expenditure in the power sector.
He also said there is no fresh demand for electricity generation. Projects are not being taken to establish new power plants. The entire country has come under the distribution and transmission of electricity. As a result, the allocation could not be increased for this sector.
"The allocation of Rooppur power plant is now being included in the power sector to show higher allocation in this sector out of political ambition," the infrastructure expert said.
M Fouzul Kabir Khan thinks the nuclear power plant cannot be included in the power sector. A sensitive issue like nuclear energy should be with the science and technology sector.
As per allocation in the budget, education, which was in the second position, will be degraded to the fourth position. A total of Tk 231.78 billion will be allocated in the next budget of 2021-22.
*This report, originally published in Prothom Alo online edition, has been rewritten in English by Rabiul Islam.