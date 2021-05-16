Budget to go to power sector, not education, for 'political ambitions'

In the budget of next fiscal year of 2021-22, the allocation of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant will be included in the power sector instead of the education sector.

According to a proposal of the planning ministry, the highest amount of Tk 184.26 billion is being allocated for the Rooppur power plant in the annual development programme of the financial year of 2021-22.

So the allocation in the power and energy sector will stand at Tk 456.67 billion. Some 40 per cent of the amount is being diverted from the Rooppur power plant. Thus the power and energy sector is getting the second highest allocation in the upcoming budget. The communication sector is getting the highest allocation of Tk 610 billion.

The construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant is the biggest project in the country. The highest amount of money is being allocated for this project of Tk 1130 billion. Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission under the science and technology ministry is implementing this project.