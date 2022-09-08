Imports from India eight times higher than exports

The trade deficit with India has reached an all-time high as the exports to the country increased four times in the last 10 years, according to the export-import statistics.

The export and import with neighboring India witnessed a significant rise throughout the last one decade.

The annual export to India was recorded at around $498 million in the fiscal year 2011-12 and it jumped to $1.99 billion in the fiscal 2021-22.

Similarly, the imports from India was $4.74 billion in the fiscal year 2011-12 and it surged to $16.19 billion in FY22.

Bangladesh now has a trade deficit of $14.20 billion in the context of bilateral trade with India. It means that the country imports more than eight times of its exports to India.