BAB leaders seek dollar support from BB for LC opening

The country’s banking sector leaders on Wednesday urged Bangladesh Bank’s governor Abdur Rauf Talukder to resolve the ongoing dollar crisis in the market to facilitate LC opening by importers ahead of Ramadan, reports UNB.

Chairmen of 11 banks under the Bangladesh Association of Banks (BAB) joined a meeting with the Governor when they discussed how they can work together to deal with the crisis that is seriously hurting imports of both daily essential items and industrial raw materials.