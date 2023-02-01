BAB leaders seek dollar support from BB for LC opening

Chairman of BAB and Exim Bank Nazrul Islam Majumder led the team.
After the meeting, BB spokesperson Mazbaul Haque said that the leaders of the BAB told the Governor that they could not open LCs due to dollar shortage.
He said that they urged to solve the problem immediately to ensure asmooth supply of essential goods during holy Ramadan. The leaders also sought dollar support for the imports of industrial raw materials, he said.
“Many banks are unable to open LCs due to the dollar crisis. So, if the traders cannot open LCs now, it will not be possible to import goods for Ramadan,” he said.
They fear that unscrupulous traders may increase prices of goods by showing a short supply of goods, the spokesperson said.