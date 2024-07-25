Inflation increase feared due to unrest and uncertainty

The common people were already floundering under the high inflation rate for the past two years. The people feel this pressure in the market every day. Various initiatives of the government have also failed to relieve the pressure of inflation. The prices of rice, lentils, onions, garlic, sugar, vegetables, fish and meat are hardly affordable by the low and fixed income group.

Under these circumstance the ongoing uncertainties have created newer crises regarding high inflation in the economy, believe economists. The poor people have fallen in trouble afresh from the price of commodities going up. Since the internet is down about 10 million (one crore) families with TCB cards have not been receiving daily commodities at subsidised prices over the last couple of days.

The supply chain of daily essentials in the country had almost collapsed due to the violence over the past couple of days. The prices of commodities started rising in the markets of the capital. The government took initiative to bring the situation under control by imposing curfew. However the supply chain of commodities between the capital and the whole country only started becoming active again over the last two days.