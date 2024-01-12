WEF Global Risk Report 2024: Bangladesh economy faces five risks

Currently, fuel shortage has become a major risk for the Bangladesh economy with the fuel supply crunch disrupting production in the country’s industries. The rising high inflation also poses risk to the economy in addition to other risks that include growth slowdown, rise in wealth and income disparity, increased government debt and unemployment, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

The WEF, based in Davos, Switzerland, revealed the risks in its Global Risk Report 2024 released on Wednesday ahead of the 54th Annual Meeting of the WEF, to be held in Davos-Klosters on 15-19 January.

The WEF report found out the general risk factors for global economy in addition to identifying specific risks for various countries including Bangladesh.

The WEF released the Global Risk Report 2024 several days after the World Bank predicted in its biannual report on Global Economic Prospectus that global economy will see the lowest growth in 2024 since the coronavirus pandemic passed.