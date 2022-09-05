Export earnings grow by 36.18pc in August

The export earnings in August this year were 7.14 per cent higher than the target ($4.3 billion) set by the Ministry of Commerce.

The ready-made garment sector, as usual, led the earnings and earned $3.7 billion in August, which has seen 36.04 per cent growth compared to the same time of the previous year.

Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) director Mohiuddin Rubel said the global geo-political tension and volatile economic impact caused by that has already started to affect the export.

“With the rising inflation, consumer demand in the western market has been reducing and this has been reflected in the export scenario. So, we are rather being more careful and vigilant than being complacent,” he added.