Bangladesh, India to begin bilateral trade in rupees next month

Bangladesh and India are all set to introduce the rupee as a means of transactions in bilateral trade, marking a significant shift from the traditional reliance on the US dollar.

According to sources, the new transaction tool is likely to be inaugurated in the second week of July. The authorities on both sides are now preparing to hold separate events in their respective capitals to mark the launching. A responsible source at Bangladesh Bank mentioned 11 July as the probable date of the inauguration.

However, the dollar-based transaction system will remain in place, alongside the new developments.