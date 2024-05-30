Two-third of outward FDI from Bangladesh went to India

The amount of investment in India at that time was $21 million or about Tk 2.31 billion, that means nearly 70.45 per cent of total FDI from Bangladesh was made in India.

The neighbouring country was followed by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with investment of $8.9 million, Nepal (3.5 million), the UK and Hong Kong.

There is no scope to make any investment from Bangladesh abroad without the approval of Bangladesh Bank, the central bank. The government gave approval to foreign investment from Bangladesh on special consideration. Later an amendment was brought in the law in this regard.