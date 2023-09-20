Govt allows export of about 4000 tonnes of hilsa to India

The commerce ministry has permitted 79 companies to export 3,950 tonnes of hilsa to India on the occasion of Durga Puja.
In this regard, the commerce ministry issued a gazette notification on Wednesday. The order will remain effective till 30 October.
A company will be able to export 50 tonnes of hilsa.
The ministry has given the permission on eight conditions.
The major conditions: customs authorities will carry out physical tests of the permitted item, all export documents after the shipment of every consignment have to be submitted to the commerce ministry and the permission letter in no way be handed over.
Businessmen in Kolkata said they want to import 5,000 tonnes of hilsa fish ahead of Durga Puja.
The Fish Importers' Association submitted a letter of interest to the Bangladesh deputy high commission in Kolkata on 1 September. The commerce ministry received the letter on 4 September.
The commerce ministry sources said a permission was given to export 2,900 tonnes of hilsa during the Durga Puja last year. However, 1,300 tonnes were exported.