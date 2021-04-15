Fear looms large again over apparel export to US

Global export of apparel products to the US fell by one-fourth in 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic battered the country more than any other parts of the world.

The apparel export to the US rose slightly in the first two months of 2021 after the coronavirus situation slightly improved.

Bangladesh also gained from it, but fear looms large again over the export of apparel products to the US market because of new spike in coronavirus infections.

US buyers imported apparel products worth USD64.07 billion (6,407 crore) in 2020 – 23.46 per cent down from 2019. US import of apparel products dropped by 13.85 per cent to UDS10.91 billion (1,091 crore) in the first two months of 2021.