'Feud holds back establishment of economic zone'

After talking to both the parties, it was learnt Kazi Farms Group bought 130 acres of land in Chandanaish upazila from Sanowara Group in 2015 to establish an economic zone. But a feud between the two groups surfaced when process began to set up the Kazi Farms Economic Zone.

Following a dispute, Sanowara Group lodged a complaint with BEZA in 2019 saying the land acquired by Kazi Farms has not been demarcated properly. Afterwards, BEZA held several hearings between the two groups in its office. However, there was no breakthrough.

Later BEZA gave its decision that there is no complications regarding the land Kazi Farms purchased from Sanowara Group. The objection of Sanowara Group is not acceptable. So there was no land-related problem to establish an economic zone there.

BEZA, however, said Kazi Farms Group has to ensure that the operation of the economic zone did not hamper movement in the plots of land adjacent to the economic zone.

Not happy with the decision of BEZA, Sanowara Group filed a case with the court in 2019, which is now under trial. BEZA informed Kazi Farms Groups that they would not be given a licence of economic zone until the case under trial is settled in the court.

BEZA officials said the matter of establishing an economic zone is under trial in the court. It has nothing to do with BEZA.