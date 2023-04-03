No room for complacency on economy: Planning minister

Planning minister MA Mannan has said that Bangladesh’s economy is quite stable now, but there is no room for complacency due to global geo-economic challenges, reports UNB.

The planning minister was addressing a pre-budget (FY2023-24) discussion meeting organised by Bangladesh Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) as the chief.

“The Russia-Ukraine war, global energy price increase, and interest rate hike by the US Fed have impacted our economy. Due to these reasons Bangladesh Bank has taken cautionary measures in terms of import and LC opening and this is why our reserve is still quite stable," said the minister.