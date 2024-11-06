BB urges clients not to withdraw money unless it’s emergency

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has urged the clients not to withdraw money unless it's an emergency.

BB spokesperson Husne Ara Shikha on Wednesday said some clients withdraw money from their savings without any reason and deposit the money to some other banks.

As a result, some banks are struggling to disburse money. If many clients try to withdraw money together, then it is impossible for any bank in the world to survive.

The BB spokesperson said this in a press conference at the Bangladesh Bank conference room on Wednesday.

Husne Ara Shikha said there is nothing to be panic about the banks. The central bank has a specific plan to put the banks on a good footing.