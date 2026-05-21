Should we keep running after IMF for loans, asks finance minister

Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said the country can no longer be run the way it was running in the past, arguing that the financing structure has changed.

“Should we keep running after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for loans at one to two per cent interest? Or should we create a fund tomorrow morning and channel it into our own market? If I can earn good returns on investment, why should I wait to see who will give me money, when they will give it, and under what conditions? Why do I even need that?” he asked.

The finance minister made the remarks today, Thursday, while speaking as the chief guest at a roundtable discussion titled ‘Budget in Times of Crisis and Public Expectations’, organised by Prothom Alo at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka. Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman delivered the welcome speech at the roundtable.