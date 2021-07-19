Garment factory owners giving Eid holiday amid uncertainty

The owner of a garment factory in Narayanganj said, there is a general holiday till 23 July. The holiday will be extended due to the restrictions. However, the factories will reopen if the government gives permission. The workers have been instructed accordingly.

BKMEA vice president Mohammad Hatem said, “After the meeting with the cabinet secretary and handing over a letter for the prime minister, we had hoped that the government would issue directives. As this did not happen, we could not give our members any directives. We have been going through a hard time over the last few days.” He said they hoped that they would be able to open the factories before 5 August.

Mohammad Hatem went on to say, even if there is no production in the factories, exports will continue. If products are ready in any factory, these can be sent to the port for shipment.

The readymade garment factory owners, over the past few days, have been putting forward their reasoning for keeping their factories open. They said that despite the challenge of coronavirus, Bangladesh garment sector was managing to turn around again and plenty of work orders were coming in. The coronavirus situation in Europe and America was improving. If the buyers hear of restrictions at this juncture, they will send their orders to other countries. And if there is a long closure after Eid, it will not be possible to export the present work orders in time. The orders will then have to be sent by air freight, creating higher losses for the garment industry.