Nearly 60,000 tonnes of US wheat arrive at Chittagong Port
A shipment of nearly 60,000 tonnes of high-quality wheat from the United States has arrived at Chittagong Port.
On the occasion, US Ambassador to Bangladesh Brent T Christensen visited the port to reinforce commercial cooperation and strengthen bilateral ties between Dhaka and Washington, US Embassy in Dhaka said in a press release on Monday.
On Monday, Ambassador Christensen joined Chittagong Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman and Secretary of Food Md Firoz Sarker on Monday to mark the arrival of the wheat
This shipment is the part of a larger shipment exceeding 173,000 tonnes —nearly 115,000 tonnes of soft white from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho and nearly 60,000 tonnes of hard red winter wheat Montana and Nebraska.
Taken together, these three shipments represent a critical supply of high protein nutritious grain as Bangladesh grows only 13 per cent of its wheat consumption annually.
These historic deliveries reflect Bangladesh’s growing role as a key market for American agricultural exports.
In July 2025, Bangladesh’s Ministry of Food (MOF) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United States Department of Agriculture- nominated trade association for wheat farmers, US Wheat Association (USWA), to purchase up to 700,000 tonnes of US wheat annually until 2030.
Under this MOU, Bangladesh has purchased approximately 660,000 tonnes of US wheat from a major international commodity trader AgroCorp in three sales, with over 350,000 tonnes already delivered.
This agreement supports American prosperity by creating new opportunities for US farmers and businesses while ensuring a supply of nutritious wheat for the people of Bangladesh, according to the press release.