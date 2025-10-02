Bilateral trade: Imports of US agricultural products rise

Bangladeshi businesses have begun increasing imports from the United States in line with the commitments made in July to help reduce reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US.

Just two months on, shipments of US products are already arriving at Chittagong Port.

A consignment of soybean seeds has recently docked at the port aboard the vessel MV Yangtze Impression. Unloading operations are currently under way, with at least two more ships expected to arrive next month.

Importers say vessels carrying US goods will now call regularly at the port.

On 31 July, the US administration announced a reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi exports, cutting the rate from 35 per cent to 20 per cent.

The decision was made following formal discussions between a government delegation and officials of the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR), as well as engagements with visiting private-sector entrepreneurs.