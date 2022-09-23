Dollar market: BB moves away from strict policy  

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) has withdrawn the action it had taken against the treasury heads and managing directors (MD) of six commercial banks for allegedly making excessive profits from dollar trading.

At the same time, the banks have been allowed to count the profits earned during May-June period from the dollar market as their income. All these developments came as the BB has moved away from its strict and ‘wrong policy’ regarding the dollar market

The market witnessed chaos due to several 'wrong policies.' The central bank, at one stage, fixed exchange rates for the greenback, which had bearing on the inflation amid the increased import costs.

Meanwhile, the crisis took a turn for the worse as the central bank’s action against six commercial banks triggered a trust-deficit in the banking system of Bangladesh.

The banks are - Prime Bank, BRAC Bank, The City Bank, Dutch-Bangla Bank, Southeast Bank, and Standard Chartered Bank. However, the central bank’s banking regulations and policy department has officially informed the banks about its new decision.

Anis A Khan, former chairman of the Association of Bankers, Bangladesh, said the central bank finally understood the reality that the supply and demand of the greenback is not controlled by the banks and the exchange rate cannot be held back.

This is why the regulator left the authority of fixing the exchange rate and withdrew its actions against the commercial banks, he said, expressing fear that there would have been a big crisis in the country’s foreign trade as the central bank’s action had prompted the foreign banks to turn away from the Bangladeshi banking sector.

“It is a signal that the central bank has started taking careful and deliberate decisions for this sector. It is good for the country,” said Anis A Khan.