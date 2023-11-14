Unstable dollar rates prevail 

Banks in the country continue to purchase remittance at rates higher than the officially announced rates. On Monday, some private banks acquired remittance at Tk 124, as individuals sought dollars to pay their import and foreign debt dues. This is in contrast to the official dollar rate of Tk 111, which is fixed to meet import liabilities.

However, banks unable to meet the demanded dollar price set by remittance houses are reportedly not receiving remittance. This information was gathered from officials of the concerned banks.

As per bank announcements, the dollar's buying rate for remittance is Tk 110.5, with an additional two and a half per cent incentive from the government. Some banks are offering an extra two and a half per cent incentive. Consequently, the maximum dollar price reaches Tk 116. State-owned Sonali and Agrani Banks are purchasing remittances with an added two-and-a-half percent incentive. Moreover, certain private sector banks are acquiring remittance at higher rates, along with this incentive.