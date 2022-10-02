Export of RMG items to EU witnesses 45pc growth

Bangladesh gained the highest growth during that six-month period with 45 per cent earning $11.31 billion.
Turkey exported RMG items worth $10.89 billion during that period having a growth of 20.38 per cent.
Besides, the export of RMG items to Europe by other Asian countries like Cambodia, Pakistan, Indonesia, and India witnessed 24.90 per cent, 40.15 per cent, 32.28 per cent and 28.64 per cent respectively during this six-month period.
Talking to BSS, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) president Faruque Hassan said that the real income of the common people has declined due to the worldwide price hike of essential items.
Despite that, he said, Bangladesh has been able to maintain its healthy export growth of RMG items in Europe till August, adding that the growth might be a bit less over the next three to four months.
He further said that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, high inflation and interest rate and the fall of Euro against US dollars has pushed up the living cost in EU for which the people there are reducing their expenditure in clothes. “But, the demand for clothes there will rise again after December,” he added.
The BGMEA president mentioned that emphasis is being given to diversify the export of Bangladeshi RMG items to the markets like India, Japan, South Korea and China side by side emphasis is also being given on high-valued diversified and innovative designed RMG items.