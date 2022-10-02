Export of RMG items to EU witnesses 45pc growth

The export of RMG items to European Union (EU) has witnessed a robust growth of 45 per cent during the January-June period of this year compared to the same period last year, reports news agency BSS.

According to data from the Eurostat under the European Commission (EC), the import of RMG items to EU market during that six-month period increased by 25.03 per cent on average where China supplied the bulk of the RMG items worth $12.22 billion having a growth of 21.78 per cent.