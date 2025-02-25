Economy stabilising on exports and remittances: MCCI

Besides, the industry sector’s share in GDP increased by 2.33 per cent to 37.71 per cent in Q1 of FY25 from 35.38 per cent in Q4 of FY24.

According to recently released data from the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the manufacturing sub-sector registered lower growth of 1.43 per cent in Q1 of FY25, compared to 6.45 per cent in the previous quarter (Q4 of FY24).

On the other hand, the share of the manufacturing sub-sector in GDP increased to 25.62 per cent in Q1 of FY25 from 24.26 per cent in Q4 of FY24.

According to Bangladesh Bank (BB) data, broad money (M2) recorded lower growth of 7.57 per cent in December 2024, compared to 8.60 per cent at the end of December 2023.

December’s growth fell short of the central bank’s target of 8.20 per cent for December 2024, as set in the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) for July-December 2024.