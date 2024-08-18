4 important decisions on economy, bank commission to be formed

The decisions were taken in a meeting of Bangladesh Bank governor Ahsan H Mansur with chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus today, Sunday, said a press release sent from the office of the chief adviser.

It said that the meeting decided that the existing band in the case of interbank foreign exchange transactions has been increased from 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent with the view to increase liquidity in the foreign exchange market.

According to the crawling peg system of fixing the foreign exchange rate, currently the intermediate price of the dollar is Tk 117, which may increase up to Tk 118. But as a result of the new decision, the price of the dollar can rise up to Tk 120.

It was hoped that the decision will help liquidity in the interbank foreign exchange market to return very soon and the volume of exchange will also increase rapidly.