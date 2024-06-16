Bank loans cross Tk 20,000b

Loans in the public and private sectors under the banking system have increased by Tk 7000 billion more than the amount five years ago as the total loans have crossed Tk 20,000 billion.

Bank deposits have also increased significantly.

The bank deposits were Tk 17500 billion till December 2023. Deposits have increased by Tk 5000 billion compared to five years ago.

So the growth in bank loans is higher than the deposit in the country.

This picture has been found in analysing Bangladesh Economic Review-2024. The finance division of the finance ministry placed the review report in the parliament on 6 June.