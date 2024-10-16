Low supply drives price increases as produce changes hands

The supply shortage and recurrent change of hand are the reasons behind the price hike of vegetables starting from the farmers to the consumer levels. The price of vegetables is now high on the production level also. The price increases several folds in the process of reaching the consumer level.

This information has been found after speaking to farmers, wholesalers and wholesale dealers. In addition to that, two of Prorthom Alo’s correspondents traveled from Bogura and Jashore on two vegetable-laden trucks to the wholesale market in the capital to find out how the prices go up in the supply chain.

Meanwhile, after visiting two wholesale and three retail markets in the capital on Monday it was found out that the prices of various types of vegetables increased by minimum Tk 15 to maximum Tk 60 per kg after changing hands for several rounds from wholesale to the retails levels.

On wholesale, long beans sold for Tk 80-90 per kg at Jatrabari and Karwan Bazar markets in the capital yesterday, Monday. The same beans went on retail for Tk 150 per kg at Shewrapara market of Mirpur and Town Hall market in Mohammadpur areas on the same day.