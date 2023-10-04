Net forex reserve now below $18b: Zahid Hussain

The foreign exchange reserves are depleting due to a deficit in the balance of payments.

The net forex reserves now stand below the threshold of $18 billion, said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office.

Addressing the annual conference of the International Business Forum of Bangladesh (IBFB) on Wednesday, the noted economist pointed out that there is no clear picture of foreign exchange earnings and expenses, which is exacerbating the ongoing financial woes.