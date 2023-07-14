PM Hasina to attend FBCCI business conference Saturday

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is scheduled to attend a business conference Saturday on building ‘Smart Bangladesh’, a vision of the Awami League (AL) government to transform the country into smart from digital one by 2041.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade body of the country, is organising the event highlighting the contribution of the private sector in building ‘Smart Bangladesh’ as well as the present context and actions required to take.