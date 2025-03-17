Finance Adviser hints at lowering corporate tax

“After assuming office, I revoked several SROs that provided tax exemptions to various sectors and individuals. In the next budget, such exemptions will be further curtailed to lower tax expenditures,” he said.

He also said that indirect taxes affect both the rich and poor equally, so the government's priority would be to enhance direct tax collection in a progressive tax policy.

Ahmed outlined two key initiatives he aims to implement before the current government’s term ends. “One of them is separating revenue collection from revenue policy, which is a significant task. We will initiate the process, and I hope the next government will carry it forward after amending the relevant laws.”

Addressing project implementation inefficiencies, he proposed a new system in which development projects would be planned within the first two quarters of a fiscal year and implemented in the latter two quarters.