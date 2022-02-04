India wants to improve trade, investment relations with Bangladesh: Doraiswami

Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Vikram K. Doraiswami has said his country wants to improve trade and investment relations with Bangladesh in the areas of logistics, food processing, automobiles and garments.

In this regard, the Indian ambassador sought the cooperation of FBCCI (Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry) in boosting bilateral trade.

The Indian High Commissioner said this when he met FBCCI president Md. Jashim Uddin on Tuesday afternoon at the FBCCI office, said a press release on Thursday.