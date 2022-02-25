Inefficient marketing obstacle to development: Wahiduddin Mahmud

Eminent economist Wahiduddin Mahmud has said inefficient and incomplete marketing is an obstacle to the path of development.

He said it is possible for economics students of Bangladesh to win the Nobel Prize if they can analyse the economic activities around them with inquisitive minds.

Wahiduddin Mahmud made this remark in his public address at the inaugural ceremony of the 'Fourth Bangladesh Economic Conference' organised by the Dhaka University Economics Study Centre on Thursday.

Professor at Economics Department of Dhaka University, Atonu Rabbani, moderated the event.

The theme of this year's 8-day conference beginning from 24 is 'economy for change'.

Alongside the public speech, this year's conference has been designed with designated discussions, policy debate, research paper presentation, composition competition, and spiconomics on Zoom platform.