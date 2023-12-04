Labour rights situation does not call for US sanctions: Commence ministry

Commerce secretary Tapan Kanti Das said no situation has arisen as yet for the US to impose sanctions on Bangladesh regarding labour rights.

The US has announced a new labour policy aimed at improving the global labour conditions and Bangladesh is also working to this end, he said.

The commerce secretary made these remarks after the inter-ministerial meeting on the review of the progress of implementation of the National Action Plan on the Labour Sector at commerce ministry at the Secretariat in Dhaka on Monday.