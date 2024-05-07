Traders, not journos and people’s representatives have access to info: Debapariya Bhattacharya

He further alleged that the information are not being given to the people’s representatives as well.

They (the people’s representatives) are also not getting any privilege in receiving information. Their condition is not less woeful than the newspersons, Debapriya remarked. “As the people’s representatives have some weaknesses, they cannot speak with authority while talking to bureaucrats.”

Debapriya thought the policy-leadership in the country had weakened. Apparently no one is available to explain the policies.

Debapriya also alleged that there is a lack of coordination in policies in the country and the political powers also have weaknesses to face this lack of coordination.

He raised the allegation while speaking about change in ownership of a bank despite the central bank’s directives in this regard.

ERF secretary Abul Kashem moderated the programme that was chaired by the organisation’s president Refayet Ullah Mirdha.

Financial Express editor Shamsul Huq Zahid attended the programme as special guest.