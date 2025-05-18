36 trucks of RMG products stuck at Benapole

Two trucks, loaded with readymade garment (RMG) products, set to be exported to India, from Dhaka’s Mousumi Garments’ and Square Fashion reached Benapole Land Port in Jashore on Sunday morning. But no such trucks carrying RMG products were allowed to enter India through the land port due to the neighbouring country’s restrictions on the import of such products from Bangladesh Saturday night.

As many as 36 trucks, loaded with readymade apparel products to be exported to India from several Bangladeshi export-oriented factories, are now waiting at Benapole land port. There have been apprehensions over the future of those products as well.

Some of the factories, however, have taken initiatives to export those products through the Chittagong seaport.