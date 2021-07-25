Japan wants to boost its investment in Bangladesh

Japan eyes three special economic zones (SEZs), including the one at Araihajar, Narayanjanj, to give a big boost to Japanese investment in Bangladesh, reports UNB.

But all the things depend on the success of the first one, says Japanese Ambassador to Bangladesh Naoki Ito.

“This (Araihajar EZ) should provide the best possible environment and the best possible incentives for the investors,” he said, adding that a special economic zone is a very important key to invite an increasing number of Japanese companies to invest in Bangladesh.