Jashore fish farmers call for ban on fish import from India

Fish farmers and importantly the fisheries department of Jashore district call for a ban on importing fish from India at a time when the country’s fish imports from the neighbour have doubled through Benapole port.

Due to low prices, Indian rui has witnessed a jump in imports.

Fish farmers in the district are adamant that there is no need to import fish from India, at a time when the country is not only self-sufficient with the amount of fish it produces, but also exporting more than ever.

Mahbubur Rahman, Benapole fisheries officer, said that over 3.26 million kg fish was exported to India in FY 2017-18, over 3.48 million kg in FY 2018-19 and over 5.24 million kg in FY 2019-20. At the same time, over 3.51 million kg was imported from India in FY 2017-18, around 4.73 million kg in FY 2018-19 and around 4.82 million kg in FY 2019-20.