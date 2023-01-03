India increases tenure of anti-dumping duty

India has increased the tenure of anti-dumping duty on jute products Bangladesh exports to the neighbouring country for another five years.

In a new announcement India’s commerce ministry made on Friday, the country said the different rates, from US $6 to $352 per tonne, of anti-dumping duty will remain in place until 2027.

Private jute mill owners of Bangladesh have expressed their deep frustration with the decision. They said the crisis of exporting jute products from Bangladesh to India will reemerge for this decision.