Annual budget not to rise in FY26 due to financial crisis

The government has decided to downsize the annual budget in the upcoming 2025-26 fiscal year. Low revenue collection, sluggish growth in tax and duties, and rising foreign loan repayments prompted the authorities to take this decision.

According to finance ministry sources, the next budget is likely to be similar to the current one, or lower than it, as the government decided not to increase the annual budget.

The budget for the current 2024-25 fiscal year was originally set at Tk 7.97 trillion, but the interim government has taken an initiative to revise it down to Tk 7.5 trillion. The previous fiscal year (2023-24) had a budget of Tk 7.61 trillion, and it was later reduced to Tk 7.14 trillion.