IBBL: Board members, bank officials aided in lootings

The representative directors of various companies owned by S Alam Group had held chairmanship and board of directors’ membership at the Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited for the eight years prior to the fall of the Awami League government. They mainly sanctioned the half of the bank’s loans amounting over Tk 730 billion, allowing the S Alam Group to swindle the money. Many officials including managing directors of the bank aided the conglomerate in it.

Independent directors also got involved in irregularities. There was a central bank observer but the official’s roles raised questions. The Anti-Corruption Commission already filed cases against former IBBL chairman and Saiful Alam’s son Ahsanul Alam, former directors, the incumbent managing director and several officials on allegations of embezzling Tk 10.92 billion. Yet, many of those who aided in these wrongdoings are still out of reach.

Irregularities and loan fraudulence at the IBBL came to the limelight after the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August. Conglomerate S Alam Group, which was close to former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, took away half of the bank’s loans in their names or anonymously after the bank ownership changed in 2017, leading to a liquidity crisis. The central bank appointed independent directors after the political changeover and they are frantically trying to mend the bank’s financial health, as well as to bring old foreign partners.