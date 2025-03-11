RMG exports to US jump by 46pc in January

Ready-made garment (RMG) exports to the United States have bounced back with a 45.93 per cent year-on-year growth in January.

The growth rate is the highest among major exporting nations, including China, Vietnam, Indonesia, and India.

According to updated data from the office of textiles and apparel (OTEXA) under the US department of commerce, the exporters from Bangladesh shipped apparel products worth $800 million to the US market in January 2025.