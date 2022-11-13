National award winning farmers now destitute

Siddiqur Rahman alias Moyez Uddin became famous as “Kul Moyez”. This self-educated farmer adopted certain measures to increase the pollination in his ‘boroi' (jujube) groves. Later, he received the Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award in 2010 for his success in farming.

The parliament speaker at the time, incumbent president M Abdul Hamid, visited the farm of Moyez Uddin in the year he received the award. In the visitors' book he wrote, “I’m very pleased to visit the farm of Moyez Uddin. The country has to be taken forward. I wish more success for this farm.”

However, Moyez Uddin, 54, is now a destitute farmer, on the run to avoid arrest as a court has issued warrant against him in a loan default case. His farmland and house are mortgaged to the bank.

Moyez Uddin is from Ishwardi upazila in Pabna. There are several more farmers who received Bangabandhu National Agriculture Award for their achievement in farming but are now destitute. Among them are Abdul Jalil alias Kitab Mandal who is known as ‘Litchu Kitab’ for growing litchis, Zahidul Islam alias ‘Gajor Zahid’ for his carrot farm and Habibur Rahman alias ‘Maach Habib’ for his fish production.