Bangladesh on track to become trillion-dollar economy

According to the BCG, Bangladesh is reaping economic benefits one after another from its large consumer class, young population, high-level economic stability, resilience of people, progress in digital methods, and fast expansion of private sector. Private sector will be the main driving force of the country’s future journey. Emerging champions are rising from this sector and they are spreading across the globe, and having an impact on society.

BCG global chair emeritus Hans-Paul Bürkner at the event said, “Bangladesh is now a role model for other developing economies. The country has achieved much, especially due to the contribution of the local champions. Corporate transformation and notable contributions from the country's private sector have been driving this growth.”

The BCG has dubbed Bangladesh as emerging powerhouse with eight fundamental drivers. These are solid optimism, rise in consumption, young, growing workforce, high economic resilience, momentum in digital economy, government investment, fast growing private sector and thriving gig economy.