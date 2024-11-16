Country not in financial crisis, but faces political, economic challenges: Salehuddin

Finance adviser to the interim government Salehuddin Ahmed has said that the country is not in financial crisis, but there are some political and economic challenges due to the internal and external factors.

He made the remarks while addressing a policy dialogue on "Financial and Economic Reforms in Bangladesh 2024" at Brac University in the city on Saturday.

Brac Business School of the Brac University organised the seminar on its campus in Merul Badda in the city.

The event was addressed by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Debapriya Bhattacharya, Bangladesh Securities Exchange Commission (BSEC) commissioner Farzana Lalarukh and Brac Bank CEO and Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB) chairman Selim RF Hussain.

Salehuddin Ahmed said most of the institutions, specially, the state-owned companies, have been on the brink of collapse. There was no governance and accountability there.