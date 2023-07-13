Govt to procure 6.72m MMBtu LNG, 1.58m tonnes fuel oil

Briefing the newspersons after the meeting virtually, additional secretary of the cabinet division Md Syed Mahbub Khan, said that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 13 procurement proposals.

He said that following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure some 3.36 million MMBtu LNG from M/S Excelerate Energy LP, United States with around Tk 5.72 billion and another cargo of 3.36 million MMBtu LNG from the M/S Vitol Asia Pte. Ltd., Singapore with around Taka 5.44 billion.

The committee also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) under Energy and Mineral Resources Division to import about 1.58 million tonnes of fuel oil from Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd. and Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at a cost nearly Tk 122.77 billion.