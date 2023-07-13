Govt to procure 6.72m MMBtu LNG, 1.58m tonnes fuel oil

The government has approved separate proposals for procuring some 6.72 million MMBtu liquefied natural gas (LNG) and 1.58 million tonnes of fuel oil from the international market for July to December, 2023, reports news agency BSS.
The approvals came from the 23rd meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) in this year held on Wednesday virtually with finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal in the chair.
Briefing the newspersons after the meeting virtually, additional secretary of the cabinet division Md Syed Mahbub Khan, said that the day's CCGP meeting approved a total of 13 procurement proposals.
He said that following two separate proposals from the Energy and Mineral Resources Division, Petrobangla would procure some 3.36 million MMBtu LNG from M/S Excelerate Energy LP, United States with around Tk 5.72 billion and another cargo of 3.36 million MMBtu LNG from the M/S Vitol Asia Pte. Ltd., Singapore with around Taka 5.44 billion.
The committee also approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) under Energy and Mineral Resources Division to import about 1.58 million tonnes of fuel oil from Unipec Singapore Pte Ltd. and Vitol Asia Pte Ltd, Singapore at a cost nearly Tk 122.77 billion.
The CCGP approved a proposal of the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) under the Ministry of Industries to procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular (optional) urea fertiliser under state-level agreement under the 18th lot from Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Tk 879.8 million.
The committee also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk prilled (optional) urea fertiliser from Muntajat, Qatar at a cost of Tk 975.8 million.
Besides, the committee approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited (KAFCO) under 20th lot of 2022-23 at a cost of Tk 969.4 million.
The committee also approved another proposal of the BCIC to procure some 30,000 tonnes of bulk granular urea fertiliser from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited (KAFCO) under 1st lot of 2023-24 at a cost of Tk 976.6 million.
Bangladesh Agriculture Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 40,000 tinnes of DAP fertiliser from MA'ADEN, Saudi Arabia under state-level agreement under the 5th lot with around Tk 1.93 billion.
The BADC would purchase 30,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Russian JSC Foreign Economic Corporation "Prodintorg" under state-level agreement under the 1st lot with around Tk 1.1 2 billion.
The BADC would also procure 100,000 tonnes of MOP fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation under state-level agreement under the 7th and 8th lots with around Tk 3.7 3 billion.