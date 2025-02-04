Bangladeshi female entrepreneurs embark on a trade mission to the UK

A group of diverse and inspirational Bangladeshi women entrepreneurs representing eight businesses is set to lead a trade mission to the United Kingdom in February 2025, with support from the UK Government SheTrades Programme.

Their visit will involve high-level discussions with investors, legislators and corporate executives in the UK and promote cross-border trade between the two countries including under the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS), reports a press release.

The DCTS is the UK’s generous preferential trading scheme which provides duty-free, quota-free trade to Bangladesh on everything but arms. The DCTS gives Bangladesh the opportunity to potentially save £317m in tariffs annually on the country’s exports to the UK, the highest among all countries eligible for DCTS.