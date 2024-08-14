Won’t let money launderers sleep peacefully: BB governor
The newly appointed governor of Bangladesh Bank, Ahsan H Mansur, has taken a firm stance against money laundering, declaring that they will not allow money launderers to rest easy.
"Those who laundered money will not be allowed to have a peaceful sleep. Even if it appears too tough to recover the money, we will keep them on the run, as per the law," he said after assuming office at the central bank on Wednesday.
He blamed the central bank's past actions for the current predicament in the banking sector. "Now is the time to look into why they favoured the irregularities. We should remember that the woes in the banking sector have arisen alongside the overall downfall of the nation," he said.
Addressing inflation as the primary challenge, the governor said, "It will come down, but not overnight. Measures will be taken to reduce it. Besides, efforts will be made to increase reserves and tame inflation."
He expressed optimism about working hand in hand with the government to prevent money laundering.
"There has never been any question about the leadership of Bangladesh Bank. However, it is regrettable that some recent leaders were subjected to such questions," he noted.