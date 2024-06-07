Budget 2024-25: More discomfort than relief

Arifur Rahman, a private company employee, never paid much attention to the budget sessions. However, he makes it a point to check the lists of products seeing price drops or price hikes. This is all that he cares about. This year, the budget was quite frustrating for him as the number of products seeing a fall in price is only a few. It was more discomfort than relief for him.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, Arifur Rahman said, “I have been struggling to run my family over the last two years. The costs of daily commodities have been rising constantly. I was expecting the budget to give some relief as living costs have soared. However, it was quite frustrating.”

VAT and tax have decreased on some products in the new budget, including powdered milk, imported clothes, laptops, water purifiers and dengue kits. Powdered milk is the only product on the list that matters for Arifur. Even for that, the government had to rebate the supplementary duty on the import of powdered milk by 20 per cent.