Budget 2024-25: Wish list long, planning falls short

The budget is not about speeches. It is a statement on the mid-term macroeconomic policy. This statement is one of the many documents regarding the budget. It mentions the various challenges faced by the economy, such as, a strict monetary and expenditure contractionary policy is being followed in the hope that this will bring inflation down in the near future. But the high interest rates prevailing in the market may slow down the pace of investment and have an impact on the GDP.

Another challenge is, the prevailing high interest rates in the developed world are having an impact on Bangladesh’s shrinking foreign exchange reserves. If these high interest rates continue to prevail in the development countries, it will be hard in the future to retrieve Bangladesh’s dwindling foreign exchange reserves. The later challenges are non-performing loan and the measures taken to merge some banks in order to restore discipline to the financial sector. It will take time for these measures to yield results.

To refer to Rabindranath again, there is quite a lot of “philosophical thought” here too. Those who formulated the budget, made plenty of assumptions for the new financial year. For example, agricultural and industrial production will be strong and will have contribution to economic growth. The growth of developed countries will stabilize mid-term, which will boost exports for Bangladesh. The recently adopted policies will stabilize the taka exchange rate against the dollar. As the price of commodities will fall in the world market and the exchange rate will stabilize in the local market, inflation will fall in Bangladesh. As soon as inflation falls, consumption will increase at an individual level, leading to GDP growth.

With inflation and exchange rates becoming stable, import growth will return to a positive trend. It seems that the policy interest rates are being kept at the highest around the world and this will decrease mid-term. This will help in increasing Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves. Due to the various reform measures taken up by the National Board of Revenue, revenue growth will pick up and despite various global uncertainties, the growth trajectory for exports and remittance remains upwards and will continue in the mid-term.

If these assumptions prove to be accurate, only then will the economic crisis clear. Most of the assumptions are dependent on the state of the global economy. So just as the finance minister depends on loans for the implementation of the budget, he must depend on others to overcome the financial crisis too. The question is, how much planning has been done. The French journalist, writer and pilot Antoine de Saint-Exupery said. “A goal without a plan is just a wish.”