Bangladesh receives $28b in remittance in 11 months

With Eid-ul-Azha approaching, expatriates have sent $604 million in remittance in the first three days of the current month alone.

At an exchange rate of Tk 123 per dollar, this amounts to approximately Tk 74.29 billion.

As a result, in nearly 11 months of the current fiscal year (July–May), total remittance inflow has reached $28.11 billion. During the same period in the previous fiscal year, the figure was $21.65 billion.

Bangladesh’s foreign currency reserves rise to $26 billion on strong remittance growth.

According to sources at the Bangladesh Bank, a strong rise in remittances has boosted the central bank’s foreign currency reserves, which now stand at $26.06 billion. Under the IMF’s BPM6 accounting system, the reserve is recorded at $20.76 billion.