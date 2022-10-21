Adieu to comforts, cut in expenses, compromise in nutrition 

Abdul Gani Ansari, a farmer from Muktikhola in Sunamganj’s Bishwamvarpur upazila, went to the haat – a market that sits once or twice a week in rural areas – in his neighborhood on Thursday and bought 1 kilogram (kg) of potatoes, half a litre of soybean oil and some other necessities. But, he could not manage to buy fish or meat.

While talking to Prothom Alo over phone in the same evening, Abdul Gani said it would be rare in the past that he did not bring home fish on a haat day. But the scenario is now in stark contrast as he was in dire straits. He has even dropped his regular buying of fish and having snacks at the local tea stalls.

The farmer explained his ordeal, saying he meets family expenses throughout the year with the paddy produced in a season. This time, he received 50 maunds of paddy, which is half of the previous year. But the commodity prices have risen greatly.