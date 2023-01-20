Momen directs envoys to intensify efforts to promote Bangladesh’s trade

Foreign minister AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said he directed all the envoys staying abroad to intensify their efforts to promote trade and investment of Bangladesh in their respective host countries.

“I have directed officers in the (foreign) ministry to redouble our efforts to promote Bangladesh’s trade and investment,” he said while speaking at Bangladesh Business Summit and Networking Luncheon organised by FBCCI at a city hotel.

The minister said the government is working with its best possible calculations to stabilise our production ecosystems and keep trade and investment flowing.